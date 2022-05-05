Elaborating on this, WHO's Maria Van Kerkhove said, So, BA.4 and BA.5 have been detected in many countries and currently, we are evaluating their severity and transmissibility. What we are looking at specifically is whether there is an increase in the rate of hospitalisation. It is still very early days to determine that. However, we are starting to see a little bit of an increase in hospitalisation in South Africa but that is also due to the increase in cases. What experts are now trying to determine is whether it is due to BA.4 or BA.5.