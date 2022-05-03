Covid: How to know if you are an asymptomatic coronavirus carrier? Check 3 facts

Covid: How to know if you are an asymptomatic coronavirus carrier? Check 3 facts2 min read . 03:43 PM IST
- The severity level of Covid infection may depend on one's age, vaccination status and immunity acquired from previous infections.
Coronavirus can affect different individuals differently. For example, some may contract severe infections from the virus, for most the symptoms are mild to moderate, and others may be completely asymptomatic. Patients who are asymptomatic might not suffer from it themselves, but they pose a high risk in terms of infecting others. Hence, many wonder if there is a way to determine if someone is an asymptomatic Covid carrier. Read on to know more:
People may not show COVID symptoms for various reasons. For example, younger people usually don't show severe symptoms (as compared to the elderly) probably because of a stronger innate immune response to the virus.
A Duke University study revealed that children in the age group of 6 to 13 are mostly asymptomatic because they have more respiratory viral illnesses in general. Hence when they get COVID-19, it becomes less dangerous.
Also the severity level of the disease may depend on one's vaccination status and immunity acquired from previous infections.
There is absolutely no special way to determine if someone is an asymptomatic Covid carrier. One of the best ways to determine this is to get a RT-PCR or a rapid antigen test.
However, if you feel that you have been exposed to COVID, you should get tested even if you don't have any symptoms. Also it is extremely essential to isolate yourself.
Most common COVID symptoms are very similar to cold and flu, and they include fever, headache, loss of smell and taste, sore throat, runny nose are some of the common COVID symptoms. People also experience body pain, skin rashes, red or irritated eyes, chest pain, difficulty in breathing and loss of speech
Recently, people infected with Omicron BA.2 are also showing gut-related syndrome like Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.
Irrespective of whether you are symptomatic or asymptomatic, it is extremely essential to remain cautious. Even if you are asymptomatic, you might infect others. So mask up, maintain COVID hygiene and get vaccinated when it is your turn.
