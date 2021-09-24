Covid-19: The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Friday said that even if the third wave of Covid comes in the country, its intensity will be low as the large population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director-General, CSIR said India has been able to get a large population vaccinated with the first dose and even with the second dose.

"Our vaccines do prevent the disease to a large extent. If tested positive after being jabbed, the severity of COVID-19 is also reduced. Even if the third wave comes, then the intensity will be low and much less than compared to the second wave," Mande was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Experts have been saying that possibility of third wave depends on new strain and the pace of vaccination.

Manindra Agrawal, who is a Professor at IIT-Kanpur, recently said that the emergence of another wave depends on the emergence of a more infectious strain. Agrawal was part of a three member team of experts who predicted almost an accurate date of arrival of the peak of the second wave in India, according to the news agency.

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India recently said that the “third wave will come if we invite the third wave to come. It is all about the human behaviour and the virus behaviour".

Dr Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, ICMR also said that the states/UTs like Delhi and Maharashtra should not see any upsurge in cases because they have already seen widespread and intense second wave.

The deadly second wave of Covid swept across India in April-May with infection cases breaching the four-lakh mark per day. At one point, active cases had gone over 35 lakh with nearly 4,000 daily casualties. This forced several states to go for lockdown as hospitals were running out of oxygen and ICU beds that were needed for Covid patients.

