Covid impact: Ajay Piramal says 20-30% of migrant labour may not find work

Piramal advocated speed over being perfect when it comes to policy implementation. “There is a difference in what policies are articulated and when the ground implementation takes place. What is important is that all the concerned people work together, whether it is the political masters in Delhi and the states, the bureaucracy, the regulatory bodies. We need to have an urgency in implementation of the policies. You don’t have to be perfect," he said and added that what in normal times would take a year to be implemented, ought to be done in less than a month.