Covid impact: Auto dealers urge OEMs to hike profit margin as sales plunge

NEW DELHI: To tide over the economic slowdown due to the covid -19 pandemic, automobile dealers on Wednesday urged vehicle manufacturers to increase their profit margin on per vehicle sold, to improve the financial viability of dealership business. Sales of vehicles across categories crashed in March when the pandemic started spreading in India.

Subsequently, auto dealers had to close their showrooms for more than a month due to the lockdown implemented by the Centre and states to contain the spread of the virus. Due to the sudden drop in sales and subsequent lockdown, dealers incurred significant losses. The current setback comes after a year of double-digit decline in sales.

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) requested automobile manufacturing companies across segments to increase dealer margins per vehicle to 7% from the existing 3-4%.

The representative group of automobile dealers also conducted a study of profit margins that dealers make in other developed markets, to establish the plight of the Indian automobile dealers.

"To supplement your efforts with the OEMs and to take our drive further on enhancing fixed dealer margin as well as to bring more transparency on the margin levels prevalent in our industry, FADA has conducted a study on OEM wise fixed dealer margin across various price bands or segments," said Asish Kale, president, FADA, in a letter to members of the group.

According to the study, dealer margins in the US are in the range of 8-10% while the same in China stand at 9-11% and in West European nations 13-14%.

A significant section of the passenger vehicle dealers are staring at an uncertain future as high level of unsold inventory of Bharat Stage VI emission norm compliant vehicles have led to increase in interest cost which many of them may not able to repay.

“I will once again request all of you to initiate discussions with your OEMs, if not done so already, to upwardly revise our fixed margins to minimum 7%. Remember, this time it is not a question of profits, but of our survival," added Kale.

