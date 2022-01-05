NEW DELHI : Daily domestic air passenger traffic on 4 January fell below the 3,00,000-level for the first time since November last year due to concerns regarding a third covid wave.

The total number of departing domestic passengers stood at 2,85,965, while the total number of domestic flight departures stood at 2,660 on Tuesday, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

In comparison, the average number of daily flyers rose slightly to 3,67,000 in the week ending on 25 December, up from 3,60,000 in the previous week, according to data from brokerage firm ICICI Securities.

Meanwhile, the average number of daily departures rose to 2,795 during the week ending on 25 December, from 2,792 in the previous week, the report said.

Domestic air passenger traffic has seen significant growth since June, with the easing of lockdown restrictions following a steady decline in fresh covid-19 cases, giving more people the confidence to undertake travel.

However, the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant in different parts of the world threatens to derail this recovery.

Due to the rising number of Omicron cases, several state governments have implemented movement restrictions and partial lockdowns.

India has fully vaccinated 45% of its entire population with two doses and has begun inoculating 15- to 18-year-old citizens this month.

The government also plans to offer booster shots to populations over 60-years of age, frontline workers and those at high risk.

