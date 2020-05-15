NEW DELHI : At least 2.3 million members of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have withdrawn ₹8000 crore from their retirement savings as loss of income continues to widen during the ongoing lockdown, to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The number of people withdrawing money from their EPF savings in last one and half month is about 10 times higher compared to the pre-covid period.

Speaking at a webinar organized by industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Central Provident fund Commissioner (CPFC) Sunil Barthwal Friday said that the retirement fund body is making all efforts necessary for providing relief and liquidity to stake holders.

“We have created a system… (though which) 23 lakh people are able to take 8000 crores from us sitting in the comfort of home… that is the beauty of the system which we have created," Barthwal said.

The Union government in March introduced a pandemic rule under which EPF subscribers can withdraw 75% of their savings or up to a maximum of three months' basic pay and dearness allowance from their PF account – whichever is lower.

A recent survey by the centre for monitoring of Indian economy (CMIE) shows that over 121 million people have lost their jobs in April and the unemployment rate is over 23%.

“EPFO approach will let us provide liquidity to our stakeholders, which means both employers as well as employees," said the CPFC. He said workers' money is parked with the retirement fund body and subscribers should be able to take the benefit when they need it.

The EPFO will not penalize employers for any default during the lockdown period, Barthwal said, urging them to file the electronic challan-cum-receipt (ECR) in time about their payroll and pay the EPF deposits late.

