Four-fifths of Indians want to avoid travel during festive season, says survey

NEW DELHI : More than four-fifths of the Indians intend to avoid travel during this festive season which begins from October, as a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases has damped down their plans, reveals a survey conducted by social media and community platform LocalCircles.

With about 85,000 fresh cases recorded in a single day, India’s covid-19 tally has breached 4-million mark, making it one of the worst hit countries by the pandemic.

The survey, aimed at finding out the mode and type of travel citizens plan to take between October and December, received over 25,000 responses from people located in 239 districts of the country.

While 69% respondents were not willing to travel this year, 3% said they will travel to a holiday destination and 13% wanted to visit family or friends. Another 3% wanted both- a holiday and visiting family or friends, while 12% were unsure about their plans, the survey reveals.

This effectively means that just 19% of the respondents are willing to travel in the upcoming festive season. Though they wish to travel but the uncertainty still looms large over the bookings. As many as 68% of the respondents said "they will not book till closer to the travel date", while 16% said to “book soon" and another 16% were still unsure about when they plan to make bookings.

Car or taxi emerged as the most preferred mode for travelling with 38% respondents stating that they will travel by road, followed by flights (23%) and multiple modes of transport (18%), while 15% respondents were unsure about the travel mode.

August and September each year are the travel booking months for citizens in India. With Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath festival all typically falling in October-November, people in many parts of India, plan their travel back home or vacations during this time and often book tickets from August onward.

Many people have either been confined to their homes or have been working from home for the past six months and are desperate to get out and travel, but the fear of contracting the virus is pulling them back.

Though India opened domestic air and train travel in June the daily case load has grown by 10 times during this period. The Unlock 4.0 came into effect on 1 September with quarantine restrictions now removed by most states, many continue to be cautious and unwilling to travel.

Based on the survey findings, service providers in the road transportation sector may want to build capacity to seize the festival demand uptick. Similarly, online travel portals may want to consider more providers for outstation rental cars and taxi services. Airlines and Indian Railways may need to carefully evaluate any capacity increases they may be planning keeping in mind the survey findings and the spread of covid-19 in September.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated