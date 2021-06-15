Covid impact: Gems, jewellery exports fall 5% in May

"The revival of exports has happened due to the opening of international markets, resurgent demand and strong unstinted support from the government on various issues. Some of the announcements include the reduction in import duties on various rough gem and jewellery that is gold bars, silver bars, palladium, gold and silver findings among others, the revamped Gold Monetisation Scheme and extension of Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) for Pre and Post shipment Rupee Export Credit for three months," GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.