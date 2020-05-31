Covid impact: India FY21 fiscal gap may breach level seen after financial crisis

India’s fiscal metrics showed early signs of stress with April gross tax collections almost halving from its level a year ago due to the coronavirus induced lockdown with economists projecting that fiscal deficit in FY21 may cross the level of 6.4% in FY10 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Data released by the CGA on Friday showed government’s gross tax collections in April slipped to ₹67,557 crore from ₹1.2 trillion during the same month a year ago as income tax collections ( ₹26,978 crore), central Goods and services tax collections ( ₹5934 crore), customs collections ( ₹3934 crore) fell by 58%, 87% and 70% respectively from their levels a year ago.

The steep fall in GST collections can be explained by the extension of the deadline for filing GST returns for March, April and May this year till June 30 in order to give relief to businesses struggling to cope with the unfolding impact of the pandemic.

However, a positive surprise during the month was the sharp 58% increase in collections of corporate taxes ( ₹19,514 crore) though analysts questioned its sustainability in coming months.

The centre has increased its borrowing plan by ₹4.2 trillion to ₹12 trillion for FY21 to guard itself against an imminent shortfall in tax collections which is expected to take fiscal deficit to at least 5.5% of GDP. With around 1% fiscal stimulus through the ₹11 trillion financial package unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, some economists are expecting fiscal deficit to cross the level on the aftermath of global financial crisis in 2009-10 at 6.4% of GDP when the Congress led Manmohan Singh government provided a massive stimulus to the ailing economy.

“We continue to see a shortfall of ₹5 trillion in overall receipts in FY21 owing to the economic slowdown. On the other hand, expenditure growth would be higher owing to the response required to manage Covid-19. The government has already announced a fiscal package of 1% of GDP and could announce a few more measures once lockdowns are removed. Factoring these, we continue to see FY21 fiscal deficit at 7.2% of GDP. We cannot rule out even further slippages which will be dependent on the revival of economic activities in the coming months," said Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Kruti Shah, an economist at Emkay said she expects fiscal deficit to widen to 6.8% of GDP in FY21 due to downward revision of GDP in FY20, an overestimation in revenue receipts to the tune of ₹5.2 trillion and 1% of fiscal package announced. “We believe that overall spending would continue to have a lower multiplier," she added.

Fiscal deficit for FY20 widened to 4.6% of GDP from the revised estimate of 3.8% of GDP due to ₹1.5 trillion shortfall of tax collections which was financed by higher market borrowing, greater utilization of National Small Savings Fund and marginal cut in capital spending.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ratings said she expects fiscal deficit to touch 5.8% of GDP in FY21. “We have factored in the gain of ₹1 trillion from higher excise duties on petrol and diesel above the budgeted level in FY2021. Despite this, the estimated shortfall in net tax revenues as well as disinvestment proceeds relative to the Budget Estimates for FY21 could exceed the upward revision in the government’s borrowings. Therefore, it appears that any additional expenditure measures to be announced by the government to support the economy, would have to be offset through savings in other spending, or a further increase in borrowings," Aditi Nayar said.

“We note that capital expenditure growth could contract in FY21 though targeted capital expenditure may be required to boost aggregate demand if large scale cash stimulus is to be avoided," Bhardwaj added.

