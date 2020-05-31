Covid impact: India FY21 fiscal gap may breach level seen after financial crisis

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at ICRA Ratings said she expects fiscal deficit to touch 5.8% of GDP in FY21. “We have factored in the gain of ₹1 trillion from higher excise duties on petrol and diesel above the budgeted level in FY2021. Despite this, the estimated shortfall in net tax revenues as well as disinvestment proceeds relative to the Budget Estimates for FY21 could exceed the upward revision in the government’s borrowings. Therefore, it appears that any additional expenditure measures to be announced by the government to support the economy, would have to be offset through savings in other spending, or a further increase in borrowings," Aditi Nayar said.