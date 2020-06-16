Covid impact: India's general insurance business growth may fall to 4% in 2020

“The country-wide lockdown that lasted for over two months added pressure on the economy that was already showing signs of slowing down. Indian economy is now expected to grow at 1.63% in the financial year 2020-21, as compared to the pre-COVID estimate of 6.4%. The slowdown in the economic activity will result in lower premium collections in the general insurance segment," Pratyusha Mekala, insurance analyst at GlobalData, said.