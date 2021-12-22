Covid impact: Indian Railways suffers 70% drop in passenger revenue

OPEN APP
The sharp fall in passenger revenue was, however, compensated to some extent by a rise in freight revenue which rose from a level of ₹1,13,487.89 crore in FY20 to ₹1,17,231.82 crore in FY21. (HT_PRINT)Premium
 Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 01:09 PM IST Livemint

  • Ashwini Vaishnaw said the national transporter’s passenger revenue fell to 15,248.59 crore in FY21 as compared to 50,669.09 crore in the previous fiscal.

The covid-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on the income of India's railway services, with the national transporter registering a 70% fall in passenger revenue in FY21. 

During the last financial year, railway services were impacted due to a national lockdown earlier and continued partial lockdown in various parts of the country. Indian Railways also suspended regular train services during the lockdown.

As per the information given by the minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in Parliament, in reply to a question, the national transporter’s passenger revenue fell to a mere 15,248.59 crore in FY21 as compared to 50,669.09 crore in the previous fiscal.

The sharp fall in passenger revenue was, however, compensated to some extent by a rise in freight revenue which rose from a level of 1,13,487.89 crore in FY20 to 1,17,231.82 crore in FY21. The Sundari other revenue of the railways also increased marginally.

Even with higher freight earnings, the total traffic revenue of railways fell by over 34,144.86 crore from a level of 1,74,660.52 crore in FY20 to 1,40,515.66 crore.

While railways will need to look for other sources of revenue in Budget 2022-23 to keep its operational ratio from sliding further, the exercise could see a rise in freight charges to mitigate overall fall in traffic revenue.

