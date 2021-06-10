Hospitality firm ITC Hotels group has announced the launch of Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail, under its brand Welcomhotel, in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.

The company said it would be its second property under the brand Welcomhotel in the state. Last year, in December, ITC Hotels had launched Welcomhotel Shimla.

Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail has 65 well-appointed guest rooms, including 18 cottages and a luxury suite, according to a statement by the ITC Hotels.

With the addition of the premier mountain resort at Chail, the Welcomhotel brand currently has a portfolio of around 19 properties across India.

“With the Indian tropical summer approaching, we believe it is the perfect time to launch another Welcomhotel outpost in Himachal Pradesh," said ITC Executive Director Nakul Anand.

With the new “work-from-anywhere" and “workation" concept gaining popularity, Welcomhotel Tavleen Chail is the perfect leisure destination for work and pleasure. The heightened WeAssure hygiene and safety measures ensure travellers peace of mind as they enjoy the destination," Anand added.

