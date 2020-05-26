Covid impact: Millennials unlikely to use public transport post lockdown

Sujit Kumar Mahato, 29, isn’t completely sure if he will return to office once the lockdown is lifted, given the increasing job cuts across sectors. But if he does, he knows what transport mode he won’t be taking. “I’m absolutely not taking my usual Metro. What if I catch the virus," asks Mahanto, who works as a project head at a startup in Gurugram. He plans to buy a car.

Akansha Sharma, 27, a PR professional, is also considering investing in a car or a scooty, given the steady rise in covid-19 cases across the country. But like Mahato, she’s also worried about adding the burden of monthly instalments to her salary. “Maybe I will purchase a two-wheeler if my office asks me to come back. Otherwise I will keep a check on what precautions metros are taking and then decide," she says.

As lockdown eases and some return to office, one of the major concerns among most workers is the commute to office. While a personal vehicle seems like the best bet, given the safety it might offer from the virus, many people don’t have the financial strength to invest in a personal vehicle and are looking at other options.

The auto industry, meanwhile, is expecting a spurt in “personal vehicle buying by people who would like to avoid public transportation," says Rajesh Menon, director general, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. However, he adds, “it will be very difficult to predict the sustainability of such sales."

With more car sales comes the problem of parking space. Most Indian metros have been reeling under the pressure of too many cars and not enough space. Two-wheelers might make sense in such a scenario, believes Madhav Pai, director (India), sustainable cities at the World Resources Institute. He further suggests pushing two-wheelers through awareness campaigns, cycle donation drives for those who cannot afford to buy their own and dedicated cycling lanes in cities.

“Not everyone can afford to buy a vehicle, be it a four-wheeler or a two-wheeler. For public transport I see a greater dependence on technology and data – from automatic fare collection to having a way of knowing, say, only eight seats are available on the next bus. This will help prevent overcrowding and keep people travelling safe. Commuters will still have to practice self-protection methods – carrying a sanitizer, maybe sanitizing a seat before sitting in an Uber," believes Pai.

Mumbai-based Suheil Merchant, 35, plans to use a bicycle for his commute, but is not sure. “Cyclists have no respect in India. They are probably treated worse than pedestrians, people want us off the road, pedestrians will cross us without even worrying about getting hit. It is stressful," says Merchant, who has been cycling before the lockdown around Juhu for 8-9 km.

Chennai-based IT-professional Yash Jaiswal, 24, meanwhile, is completely ruling out taking public transport. Even a hired cab can have risks, according to him, because he would never know where all it has gone and who has sat before him. “If my office asks me to come back to work, I hope that they will provide the transport as well. Yes, office cabs are also shared, but here you can trace who is sitting before you. And the office should take the responsibility of sanitizing the cab after each ride."

