Covid impact: Millennials unlikely to use public transport post lockdown

Chennai-based IT-professional Yash Jaiswal, 24, meanwhile, is completely ruling out taking public transport. Even a hired cab can have risks, according to him, because he would never know where all it has gone and who has sat before him. “If my office asks me to come back to work, I hope that they will provide the transport as well. Yes, office cabs are also shared, but here you can trace who is sitting before you. And the office should take the responsibility of sanitizing the cab after each ride."