Covid impact: Sebi gives companies time till 31 July to file results

MUMBAI: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has extended till 31 July the deadline for listed companies to file financial results for quarter ended March and fiscal 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the deadline had been extended till 30 June.

“…it has been decided to further extend the timeline for submission of financial results under Regulation 33 of the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, by a month, to July 31, 2020, for the quarter and the year ending 31 March 2020. Similarly, the timeline under Regulation 52 of the LODR for submission of half yearly and/or annual financial results for the period ending March 31, 2020 for entities that have listed NCDs (non-convertible debentures), NCRPS (non-convertible redeemable preference share), CPs (commercial papers), MDS’ is also extended to July 31, 2020," it said in a circular on Wednesday.

Sebi said it had received representations from listed entities, chartered accountant firms, and industry bodies/associations seeking more time for preparation, finalisation and submission of financial results for FY20 due to many reasons such as the covid-induced lockdown, and with subsidiaries and associates situated in containment zones the audit process became challenging.

So far, 42 out of 50 companies on the Nifty index have reported their March quarter earnings. Among 4722 listed companies, total of 1,031 have declared their March quarter earnings. A large number of companies have also refrained from providing earnings forecasts or forward-looking statements to investors, citing business uncertainties due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Most companies contend that a growth or recovery will largely depend on how long the lockdown continues and the steps taken by the government to contain the outbreak. Analysts believe that once the situation becomes more predictable, it would be easier for companies to resume giving earnings outlook.

