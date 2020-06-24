Covid impact: Sebi gives companies time till 31 July to file results

“…it has been decided to further extend the timeline for submission of financial results under Regulation 33 of the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, by a month, to July 31, 2020, for the quarter and the year ending 31 March 2020. Similarly, the timeline under Regulation 52 of the LODR for submission of half yearly and/or annual financial results for the period ending March 31, 2020 for entities that have listed NCDs (non-convertible debentures), NCRPS (non-convertible redeemable preference share), CPs (commercial papers), MDS’ is also extended to July 31, 2020," it said in a circular on Wednesday.