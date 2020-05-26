Covid impact: Single screens pin hopes on big-ticket entertainers

While there are producers who have made the intention to wait for theatrical release clear, Pravin Chalikwar, a director at Priti Cinemas in Maharashtra’s Parbhani, said films will not be able to recoup their budgets from digital sales alone. He cited the example of Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior that had run to packed houses in his cinema earlier this year, the film could have never made the ₹269 crore earnings that it managed from theatrical, by going to an OTT platform.