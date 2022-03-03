Amid declining Covid cases in India, ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has said that 92 per cent of deaths in India has occurred due to unvaccinated individuals. He also said that India is the second country in the world, which has its own vaccine tracker.

During a presser on the Covid situation in India, Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry, said only 0.7 per cent of the global Covid-19 cases have been reported in India.

The health secretary said a sharp reduction in Covid-19 cases has been observed in the country. “On average around 11,000 Covid cases are reported on a weekly basis in India," he said.

However, Aggarwal said there has been a sharp surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in many countries across the world. “This notes an increasing trajectory of rising cases on a daily basis," he said.

Even today, the Health Ministry official said, around 15,00,000 cases are being reported daily in the world.

3 states with 50% of active Covid cases

Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram account for 50 per cent of the active cases in the country, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Only one state is having active cases over 10,000 and two states are having active cases between 5,000 to 10,000, and the remaining states have less than 5,000 active cases, Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said.

Covid situation in India:

1) Over 178 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

2) India's Active caseload currently stands at 77,152

3) Active cases stand at 0.18%

4) Recovery Rate currently at 98.62%

5) 14,947 recoveries in the last 24 hours increases

6) 6,561 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours

7) Daily positivity rate (0.74%)

8) Weekly Positivity Rate (0.99%)

9) 77 cr Total Tests conducted so far; 8,82,953 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

10) Total Recoveries to 4,23,53,620

