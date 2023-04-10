Amid the recent rise in COVID cases, the biggest concern this time around is the fact that children under the age of 15, most of whom are not vaccinated, are getting infected. While the symptoms are generally mild, parents are advised to take Covid-appropriate measures to prevent further spread. Children are particularly vulnerable to viral infections and diseases such as RSV, flu, adenovirus, and Covid-19. Therefore, it is crucial to vaccinate eligible children, encourage regular handwashing, and ensure that children over the age of five wear masks.

Experts say one should not take the current surge in Covid cases lightly, especially when it comes to high-risk children who have any kind of health complication.

What symptoms should the parents be careful of?

Parents should also be vigilant about their children's health and not send them to school if they are experiencing symptoms such as coughs, colds, stomach flu, or any flu-like symptoms. Experts advise monitoring symptoms closely, particularly in high-risk children who have underlying health conditions like diabetes, asthma, and heart disease.

The symptoms of Covid-19 in children are similar to those of other viral infections. These symptoms include high fever, coughing, head and body aches, fatigue, and runny nose. Adenovirus symptoms may also include redness and watery eyes, while swollen lymph nodes and sudden onset of muscle aches are more common in common flu.

According to Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Grover, Head of critical care & Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, told Hindustan Times, Covid-19 is a viral infection that has been around for some time. He advises parents to look out for symptoms like fever, cold, a bit of cough, stomach flu, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, and body pain. However, he notes that the symptoms of Covid-19 are more gradual than other viruses.

Dr. Poonam Sidana, Director Neonatology and Pediatrics at C K Birla Hospital, Delhi, notes that there is no single sign that can differentiate between Covid-19 and other viruses. She explains that adenovirus can cause swollen lymph nodes and redness of eyes, which are not typically seen in Covid-19. On the other hand, Covid-19 symptoms are generally more gradual, while common flu symptoms tend to have a sudden onset.