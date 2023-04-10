Amid the recent rise in COVID cases, the biggest concern this time around is the fact that children under the age of 15, most of whom are not vaccinated, are getting infected. While the symptoms are generally mild, parents are advised to take Covid-appropriate measures to prevent further spread. Children are particularly vulnerable to viral infections and diseases such as RSV, flu, adenovirus, and Covid-19. Therefore, it is crucial to vaccinate eligible children, encourage regular handwashing, and ensure that children over the age of five wear masks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}