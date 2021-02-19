Covid: India adds 13,193 new cases in a day, active tally goes up for 2nd day

Covid: India adds 13,193 new cases in a day, active tally goes up for 2nd day1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 09:48 AM IST
The death toll has mounted to 1,56,111 with the loss of 97 more lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours.
As many as 13,193 new COVID-19 cases and 97 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday.
With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,63,394 including 1,39,542 active cases and 1,06,67,741 discharges.
As per the Health Ministry, 1,01,88,007 vaccine doses were administered till Thursday evening.
The total number of samples tested up to Wednesday was 20,94,74,862, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR also said that 7,71,071 samples were tested on February 18.
