India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,52,734 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Monday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in over 46 days with 1,52,734 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,128 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,29,100.

The cumulative number of the COVID-19 cases has increased to 2,80,47,534.

As many as 16,83,135 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the total tests to 34,48,66,883, it said.

The active cases have reduced to 20,26,092, comprising 7.22 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has improved to 91.60 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,56,92,342, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.17 per cent, the ministry added.

