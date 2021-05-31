According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Monday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in over 46 days
India's daily COVID-19 cases continue to decline further as 1,52,734 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Monday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in over 46 days with 1,52,734 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,128 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,29,100.