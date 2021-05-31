Covid update: India reports lowest single-day rise in 50 days, active cases drop

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India on Monday reported the lowest single-day Covid-19 rise in over 46 days with 1,52,734 cases reported in the last 24 hours while 3,128 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the total COVID-related death toll to 3,29,100.

