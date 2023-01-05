Covid: India logs 188 new cases in 24 hrs; daily positivity rate at 0.01%

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
India has recorded 188 new coronavirus infections and three deaths , according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. This slight rise in infections comes a day after the country recorded 175 cases on Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India has recorded 188 new coronavirus infections and three deaths , according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday. This slight rise in infections comes a day after the country recorded 175 cases on Wednesday.
The active cases in the country have declined to 2,554. As per the ministry's data, the total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4,46,79,319.
The active cases in the country have declined to 2,554. As per the ministry's data, the total tally of Covid cases has been recorded at 4,46,79,319.
The death toll stands at 5,30,710, with three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The death toll stands at 5,30,710, with three deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity has been pegged at 0.12 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity has been recorded at 0.10 per cent while the weekly positivity has been pegged at 0.12 per cent, the ministry said.
The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry's website.
There has been a decrease of 16 cases in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it stated, and added that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,46,055 while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There has been a decrease of 16 cases in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours, it stated, and added that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,46,055 while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19 per cent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Under the nation wide vaccination drive, 220.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
Under the nation wide vaccination drive, 220.12 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
Meanwhile, speaking of variants, protected by herd immunity and early vaccination, Indians appear to have escaped the havoc being wreaked by the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant in China and some other countries. At the moment, the most prevalent variant in India is the XBB, accounting for 63.2 percent of cases, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).
Meanwhile, speaking of variants, protected by herd immunity and early vaccination, Indians appear to have escaped the havoc being wreaked by the BF.7 Omicron sub-variant in China and some other countries. At the moment, the most prevalent variant in India is the XBB, accounting for 63.2 percent of cases, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG).
Another strain XBB.1.5 is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US. Five cases of Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant have been found in India, according to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Another strain XBB.1.5 is a relative of the Omicron XBB variant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants. Combined, XBB and XBB.1.5 make up 44 per cent of cases in the US. Five cases of Covid-19's XBB.1.5 variant have been found in India, according to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Of the five, three cases were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, according to INSACOG figures on Tuesday.
Of the five, three cases were found in Gujarat and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, according to INSACOG figures on Tuesday.