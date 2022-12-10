India logged 210 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The drop in cases came a day after the country reported 249 cases.

The number of active cases in the country further declined to 4,047 from the earlier 4,228. With this, the Covid-19 tally in India now stands at 4,46,74,649.

As per the data updated at 8 am, the death toll from the disease has climbed to 5,30,654 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 181 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,41,39,948 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 219.96 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

