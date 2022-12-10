Covid: India logs 210 infections; active cases further decline to 4,0471 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2022, 10:42 AM IST
As per the data updated at 8 am, the death toll from the disease has climbed to 5,30,654 with one fatality reconciled by Kerala.
India logged 210 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The drop in cases came a day after the country reported 249 cases.