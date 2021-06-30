India on Wednesday reported a slight increase in daily cases cases as 45,951 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed.

The Covid-19 death toll has mounted to 3,98,454 with 817 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

A total of 40,81,39,287 samples have been tested as of Monday, of which, 17,68,008 were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 48th consecutive day as 60,789 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has increased to 96.92 per cent.

As many as 33,28,54,527 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 36,51,983 jabs administered in last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.





