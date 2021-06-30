Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid: India reports a slight increase in daily cases, active tally dips further

Covid: India reports a slight increase in daily cases, active tally dips further

Heavy rush of shoppers, with some not wearing face masks, at a weekly market in Delhi
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Livemint

India on Wednesday reported a slight increase in daily cases cases as 45,951 fresh COVID-19 cases were registered in last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed.

A total of 40,81,39,287 samples have been tested as of Monday, of which, 17,68,008 were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

Daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 48th consecutive day as 60,789 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has increased to 96.92 per cent.

As many as 33,28,54,527 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 36,51,983 jabs administered in last 24 hours under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

