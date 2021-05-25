OPEN APP
Covid update: India reports less than 2 lakh cases for first time in about 40 days

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511.

The country's overall case load now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the country recorded 3,26,850 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, outnumbering new cases.

This is the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 33,25,94,176 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 22. Of them, 20,58,112 samples were tested on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 19,85,38,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16.

On May 19, India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

