As many as 3,29,942 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 2,22,96,414, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday morning.

The daily tally has only seen a slight decrease when compared to Monday.

New fatalities saw a minimal dip in the last 24 hours with 3,876 people succumbing to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,49,992.

In addition to this, 2,49,992 were discharged across India in the same duration, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,90,27,304.

As a result, there are 37,15,221 active cases in the country currently.

As many as 17,27,10,066 vaccination doses had been administered in the country up to May 10.

The vaccination process, which started on January 16, is currently underway in the country.

Tests conducted so far

India has tested 30,56,00,187 samples for Covid-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Of these, 18,50,110 samples were tested yesterday.

