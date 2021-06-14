India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload and the current active number of COVID cases stands at 9,73,158.

With 70,421 COVID-19 reported cases in the last 24 hours India continued its declining trend of new infections and reported the lowest single-day count in 72 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 3,921 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,74,305 in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 1,19,501 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 2,81,62,947.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that around 25,48,49,301 COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

