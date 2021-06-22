The country is witnessing a continuous decline in fresh coronavirus cases for the past few weeks.

The second wave of COVID-19 seems to be abating in the country as only 42,640 fresh infections were in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily spike after 91 days, according to the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The country witnessed as many as 1,167 deaths and 81,839 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 2,99,77,861 including 6,62,521 active cases.

As many as 3,89,302 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection so far, while the recoveries reached 2,89,26,038.

The total number of samples tested up to 21st June is 39,40,72,142 including 16,64,360 samples tested yesterday, says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India administered 86.16 lakh (86,16,373) vaccine doses in a single day on Monday.

