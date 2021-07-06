Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid: India reports lowest fresh cases in nearly four months, active tally dips

Covid: India reports lowest fresh cases in nearly four months, active tally dips

Premium
Shoppers throng Trilok Puri market after authorities eased COVID-induced lockdown restrictions
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

  • The cumulative active cases now stand at 4,64,357.

As many 34,703 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

As many 34,703 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

This is the tenth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.17%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This is the tenth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.17%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. The cumulative active cases now stand at 4,64,357.

More details awaited

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!