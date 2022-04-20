Covid: India’s R value crosses 1 for first time in 3 months, says researcher

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The country's Covid cases have more than doubled to over 2,000 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of active caseload to over 12,000.
India's effective reproduction number (R) for Covid, an indicator of how quickly the infection is spreading, has increased to over one for the first time since January, news agency PTI reported citing estimates a researcher from Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences.
In view of rising covid cases, the Union Health Ministry has written to five States — Delhi, Haryana, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra -- asking them to monitor spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.
The country's R value, steadily increasing over the last few weeks, is 1.07 for the week between April 12-18, according to Sitabhra Sinha. In the preceding April 5-11 week, it was 0.93.
The last time the R was above 1 was in the week between January 16-22, when the value was 1.28, Sinha said.
"This increase in R-value is not just because of Delhi but also Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," the mathematician, who has been tracking R for India since the beginning of the pandemic, told PTI.
An R value over 1 indicates that the number of active cases has increased. R should be contained below 1 to control the pandemic. An R number lower than 1 indicates that the disease will stop spreading as there aren't enough people being infected to sustain the outbreak.
The health ministry has directed all these states to continue monitoring clusters of new Covid-19 cases, conduct adequate testing, take steps in areas reporting high case positivity, and monitor lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
Delhi has reported an increase in weekly cases from 998 new cases in the week ending (12th April 2022) to 2,671 new cases in the last week (ending 19th April 2022). The UT has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.42% to 3.49%.
India has witnessed a sustained and significant decline in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last two months, with the country reporting about 1,000 daily new cases for the past few weeks. The weekly positivity rate has remained below 1%.
Haryana has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 521 new cases in the week ending (12th March 2022) to 1299 new cases in the till today (19th April). The State has also seen an increase in positivity in the last week from 1.22% to 2.86%.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has reported an increase in weekly new cases from 217 new cases in the week ending (12th April) to 637 new cases in the last week ending 19th April. The case positivity rate in the state has increased from 0.03% to 0.09%.
