Covid India update: Active cases in the country decline
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.50 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.69 percent, according to the ministry
With 12,751 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,41,74,650, while the active cases have declined to 1,31,807, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.