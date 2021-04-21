{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India reported over 2.95 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry released today. Total cases rose to 1.56 crore while the death toll went up to 1.82 lakh. The active number of cases in the country stands at 21.57 lakh. In the last 24 hours, 1.67 lakh recovered from the infection. With this, the total recoveries reached 1.56 crore.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country rose to 13.01 crore till today, after 29,90,197 doses were administered on Tuesday.

Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a lockdown should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic and asked states to convince migrant workers to stay put at their places of work with a guarantee for their lives and livelihood.

In an address to the nation, he also called upon all stakeholders, including the pharmaceutical industry, to deal collectively with the immediate challenge of the shortage of oxygen cylinders.

