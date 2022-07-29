Meanwhile, in another development, the Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Wednesday India understood the importance of family planning early and was the first country to launch a national family planning programme in 1952. Chairing the national family planning summit, 2022, she highlighted that India is an important member of the FP2020, which has now transitioned to FP2030, and as part of its commitment to this partnership, USD 3 billion has been invested in family planning, according to news agency PTI report.