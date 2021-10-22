OPEN APP
Covid: J&K sets fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims at Vaishno Devi shrine. Details here
The Jammu and Kashmir administration sets fresh guidelines to regulate pilgrims at Vaishno Devi temple to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

According to the order, a valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test of the pilgrim not older than 72 hours of arrival is mandatory.

Further, only those pilgrims who do not show any Covid symptoms will be allowed to enter the shrine. Devotees are also advised to follow the coronavirus protocols at all times when visiting,

The administration of the union territory said that there has been an uneven trend in the daily Covid-19 cases, and hence the need to continue with the existing restrictions.

Thousands of devotees across the country have visited the famous Hindu shrine during the nine-day-long Navratri festival.

State-owned Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently initiated a three-night and four-day tour package for the passengers who wish to travel to Vaishno Devi temple. The package offers a visit to the shrine, which is situated at an altitude of 5,200 ft., a distance of approximately 12 km from Katra.

