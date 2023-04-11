Covid jab Covovax to be available on CoWIN soon; to cost ₹225 per dose2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:01 AM IST
- Covovax is expected to be available on the portal in a few days, with a price of ₹225 per dose plus applicable GST.
According to official sources, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reportedly approved the inclusion of Serum Institute's Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, in light of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in various parts of the country, PTI reported.
