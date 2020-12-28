COVID jabs for all in EU soon, EU Comm prez says first protect the vulnerable

On the first vaccination day , as people across the European Union take jabs, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen expressed that she is touched and vaccines will be soon available for all.

Posting a video of people taking vaccines in different EU nations, she tweeted, "Today the first Europeans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. I'm touched to see people taking the vaccine everywhere across the EU. From Madrid to Paris, Athens to Riga. First, we protect the more vulnerable. Soon we'll have enough doses for all of us,"

Earlier in the day, EU nations launched immunisation against the widespread virus with the vaccine developed by US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Sputnik reported.

So far, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine to have been approved by the EU. They have a contract for 200 million vaccine doses.

In a video that she had posted on her Twitter timeline on Saturday, Leyen said, "We are trying to turn the page on a difficult day of this year. Today is delivery day and tomorrow is vaccination against Covid 19 across the European Union."

The vaccine is made available at the same time to all EU countries. And people all across Europe will start taking the vaccine. "Very soon we will have more vaccines, once they are proven to be safe and effective," she added.

In the video, Leyen also confirmed that apart from securing enough doses of vaccine for the whole population of 450 million people in EU, they have also secured vaccines for neighbouring countries like Iceland and Norway.

Vaccination will help us get our normal lives back gradually, she said, adding, "Once enough people have been vaccinated, we can start travelling, meeting our friends and family, and have normal holidays which we all long for. But until then we will have to continue to be careful."

Countries including France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Portugal and Spain are planning to begin mass vaccinations, starting with health workers on Sunday.

