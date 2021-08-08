Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Covid: Jammu & Kashmir restricts public gatherings to 25, limit to be relaxed only for Independence Day

Covid: Jammu & Kashmir restricts public gatherings to 25, limit to be relaxed only for Independence Day

District magistrates in Jammu and Kashmir have been asked to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour during the Independence Day festivities.
1 min read . 03:27 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

There will be no weekend curfew in any district, but night curfew will remain in effect from 8 PM to 7 AM in all districts, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered

Jammu and Kashmir government has restricted maximum number of people allowed to gather at any indoor or outdoor event to 25. The restriction will be temporarily relaxed on August 15 on account of Independence Day celebrations, said Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction in a statement on Sunday.

District magistrates have been asked to maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour during the Independence Day festivities.

There will be no weekend curfew in any district, but night curfew will remain in effect from 8 PM to 7 AM in all districts, the order said.

