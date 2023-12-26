LIVE UPDATES

Covid JN.1 LIVE: 63 cases of the new variant reported in 24 hours, Karnataka cabinet sub-committee to meet today

1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Covid news LIVE updates: Total number of acitve cases of COVID-19 in India stood at 4,054 with Kerala emerging as the largest contributor. Goa reported a largest single day spike in COVID JN.1 subvariant cases on Sunday