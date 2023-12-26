Hello User
Covid JN.1 LIVE: 63 cases of the new variant reported in 24 hours, Karnataka cabinet sub-committee to meet today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:08 AM IST
Livemint

Covid news LIVE updates: Total number of acitve cases of COVID-19 in India stood at 4,054 with Kerala emerging as the largest contributor. Goa reported a largest single day spike in COVID JN.1 subvariant cases on Sunday

Covid JN.1 LIVE Updates: An elderly woman wearing face mask sits at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease, in Bengaluru,Tuesday, Dec 19, 2023. The Karnataka Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) issued an advisory for people above 60, particularly with co-morbidities (especially with kidney, heart, liver ailments), pregnant women, lactating mothers to wear face masks and strictly avoid closed, poorly ventilated spaces and crowded areas.

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant News Live Updates: Amid growing concerns around the rising cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, so far a total of 63 cases of the sub variant have been detected in India till Sunday. 

The highest contributor of the cases is Goa with a spike of 34 cases reported in a single day, ANI reported citing Health Ministry sources on Monday. 

Apart from Goa, nine are from Maharashtra, eight from Karnataka, six from Kerala, four from Tamil Nadu and two from Telangana. In a sigh of relief, most of the cases reported doesn't represent any clustering in areas. Moreover, most of the JN.1 subvariant have mild symptoms.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country stood at 4,054, with the highest number of cases coming from Kerala.

"Thirty-seven COVID-19 cases are from Goa, 344 from Karnataka, 3128 from Kerala, and 50 from Maharashtra," according to Health Ministry data.

26 Dec 2023, 07:08 AM IST Covid-19 JN.1 Variant News Live Updates: Maharashtra's active tally reaches 153a

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Monday reported 28 fresh COVID 19 cases. With this, the number of active cases in the state reached to 153, according to the health department bulletin released on Monday.

So far, the state has reported only nince cases of JN.1 sub-variant. The state didn't report any new variant cases on Monday. With this, the overall tally of the state reached to 81,72,163 since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic. 

"There are 153 active cases of COVID-19 infection in the state. Of them, 142 patients are in home isolation while 11 others are admitted to various hospitals. Of these 11 patients, two are in ICUs while others are kept under observation but not in the ICU," the bulletin said.

26 Dec 2023, 06:43 AM IST Covid-19 JN.1 Variant News Live Updates: Telangana reports 10 fresh cases 

Covid JN.1 LIVE: The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana has increased to 8,44,558 after the addition of 10 COVID cases on Monday.

So far, the total number of COVID recoveries to date in the state stood at 8,40,392. According to the bulletin, the total COVID-19 cases reported so far in the state stand at 8,44,558.

The total number of cases under treatment or in isolation in the state is 55. There are no COVID deaths reported in the state today, said the bulletin. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 0.49 per cent and recovery rate at 99.51 per cent.

26 Dec 2023, 06:34 AM IST Covid-19 JN.1 Variant News Live Updates: Goa reports the highest number of cases of new variant

Covid-19 JN.1 Variant News Live Updates: Goa has registered the highest number of spike of new covid variant cases on Sunday. Out of the total cases of new variant reported on Sunday, 50% are from Goa.

