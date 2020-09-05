COVID: Karnataka to soon reach goal of 1 lakh tests per day- Minister

This will soon reach the goal of one lakh tests per day,"Sudhakar was quoted as saying in a release by his office. He said the state government has shown its commitment to contain the pandemic and has been successful. The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the MVJ Molecular Lab at MVJ Medical College & Research Hospital at nearby Hoskote Stating that COVID-19 can be prevented completely only with the use of a vaccine, he said the death rate in the state was about 1.65 per cent and the aim is to bring it down to less than one per cent.