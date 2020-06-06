NEW DELHI: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned hospitals of strict action if they refuse to admit covid-19 patients.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has been receiving increasing number of complaints about patients being denied entry and treatment in hospitals.

Lashing out at private hospitals, Kejriwal said the "black marketing of beds" has to end. “It is not negotiable that hospitals deny treatment to patients. Private hospitals will have to treat covid-19 patients in the national capital. Please give me a few days. We will end this business of black marketing of beds. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black marketing of beds," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

Last week, the government launched a mobile app which gives live status of beds, ventilators and space in ICU across private and government hospitals. Kejriwal said the application was launched to increase transparency.

The government said it will appoint one medical officer at every hospital who will also give a live status of beds there. The government has ordered all private hospitals to reserve 20% of their beds for covid-19 patients.

“We have got reports that patients who complain of symptoms like breathlessness are also being denied treatment without a covid-19 certificate. It is the responsibility of the hospital to conduct that test. We have ordered that all hospitals take in patients who show symptoms and treat them like covid-19 patients until their tests come," Kejriwal said.

On allegations of reduced testing, the CM said Delhi was testing the most number of people and asymptomatic patients should avoid getting tested.

Delhi is among the top three states with the highest number of covid-19 patients.

