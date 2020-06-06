Covid: Kejriwal warns hospitals of strict action if they don't admit patients

Lashing out at private hospitals, Kejriwal said the "black marketing of beds" has to end. “It is not negotiable that hospitals deny treatment to patients. Private hospitals will have to treat covid-19 patients in the national capital. Please give me a few days. We will end this business of black marketing of beds. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black marketing of beds," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.