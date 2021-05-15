Covid kills over 1,000 bank employees as virus ravages India

With more than 24 million people sickened in India and over 266,200 dead amid the world’s fastest-growing outbreak, bulk of Indian states are in a lockdown with strict stay-at-home orders. But the banking sector is slotted as an essential service and partially exempt from the lockdown orders. Lenders are allowed in some cases to call as much as 50% of their workforce in bank branches to avoid any disruption in banking services.