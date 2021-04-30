Covid lockdown worsen India’s fiscal woes fueled by weak auctions

“The fear is that localized lockdowns may result in a slowdown which may be met by fiscal expansion, and more borrowing pushing longer yields higher," said Vikas Goel, chief executive and managing director at PNB Gilts Ltd. India’s curve is likely to steepen with the 10-year yield climbing to 6.35% in the next two to three months from around 6.06% now, he added.

