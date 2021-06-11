Covid leaves many Indians struggle with medical debt

Nigam is among roughly two-thirds of Indians that don’t have any health insurance, compounding the problems facing India’s economy as it tries to recover from the shock of a rare contraction last year. Overcrowded government hospitals with long lines and poor facilities prompt people to spend out of pocket for better treatment in the private sector.While the virus has affected the poor across the globe, the impact can be exponentially greater in countries like India where public spending on health care is among the lowest in the world. The signs of pain are everywhere: Loans against gold and debt defaults are rising while savings, vehicle sales, company profits and government revenues are falling.There has also been a clear shift in consumer spending from clothes, shoes and personal care goods toward pharmaceuticals, as medication shortages and panic prompted many Indians to sell motorcycles, gold and even their farm animals to pay for life-saving treatment on the black market. The soaring expenses included vials of the antiviral drug remdesivir as well as private ambulances that ferried desperate families scouring for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders.“This time what we see is the double whammy of health expenses plus loss of livelihood and related food insecurity," said Dipa Sinha, a professor of economics at Ambedkar University in Delhi. “If people are selling assets that give them livelihood then it impacts future incomes as well."